New York, August 3: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck New York on Sunday, a statement by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. As per the EMSC, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the EMSC said, "M3.0 occurred 11 mi NW of New York City (New York)"

The USGS said that, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.0 - 0 km NE of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey." As per the New York Times, a moderately strong, 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck in Mexico on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 Strikes New Jersey, Tremors Felt in New York City.

The temblor happened at 11:58 am (local time) about one mile northeast of San Ildefonso Villa Alta, Mexico, data from the agency shows. As seismologists review available data, they may revise the earthquake's reported magnitude. Additional information collected about the earthquake may also prompt USGS scientists to update the shake-severity map. .

The earthquake came after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean on July 30. The massive earthquake prompted a tsunami warning in the US, which was noted by US President Donald Trump. In a post on X, he said, "Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!" Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Rocks Southern California, Tremors Felt in Los Angeles.

Later in the day, the tsunami advisory for Hawaii was lifted after a massive earthquake off Russia's far eastern coast put the region on high alert. Tsunami warnings for the US coastline and Japan were downgraded to advisories earlier. The massive 8.8 magnitude quake is tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded. There were no casualties in Russia, the Kremlin said, as per CNN.

