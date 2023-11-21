Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake took place in early hours today at 00:03:14 IST and was reported at a depth of 73 km.

Also Read | World Headed for Nearly 3 Degrees Celsius Warming If Drastic Steps Not Taken, Says UN Report.

In a post on social media platform X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 21-11-2023, 00:03:14 IST, Lat: 35.07 & Long: 63.38, Depth: 73 km, Location: Afghanistan."

No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Turkey: Severe Storms and Flooding Leave Nine Dead; 11 Crew Missing After Cargo Ship Sank in Black Sea (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)