Kabul [Afghanistan], October 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan near Fayzabad on Monday.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 01:41:55 IST with a depth of 20 Km, 128km South of Fayzabad city of Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 18-10-2021, 01:41:55 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.63, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 128km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet. (ANI)

