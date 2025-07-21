Dushanbe [Tajikistan], July 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Tajikistan on Monday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 23km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs: South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-Lac Departs for US Ahead of Tariff Deadline.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 21/07/2025 04:43:29 IST, Lat: 37.39 N, Long: 72.58 E, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1947076990877544857

Also Read | Germany Car Accident: 2 Seriously Injured As Vehicle Veers Off Road, Hits 7-Year-Old Boy and Crashes Into Barn's Roof in Bohmte; Pics and Video Surface.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Tajikistan on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at 160km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/07/2025 01:01:55 IST, Lat: 36.87 N, Long: 72.10 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1946656827598651619

Earlier on July 18, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Sharing the details on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 18/07/2025 03:15:53 IST, Lat: 38.26 N, Long: 74.09 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1945965847018967314

On July 12, two earthquakes jolted the region.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 12/07/2025 20:46:58 IST, Lat: 38.86 N, Long: 70.60 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1944058726589006056

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 12/07/2025 18:57:26 IST, Lat: 38.18 N, Long: 74.30 E, Depth: 107 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1944029739817345468

Tajikistan is a mountainous country with diverse topography and is especially vulnerable to climate hazards. It is prone to earthquakes, floods, drought, avalanches, landslides and mudslides. The most vulnerable areas are the glacier-dependent river basins supplying hydropower and water resources for irrigation, fragile mountain ecosystems and isolated forests with mountainous and riverine terrain, which makes it prone to landslides and land degradation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)