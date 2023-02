Kathmandu, February 22: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Nepal on Wednesday. The quake occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 (local time), the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal, said in a tweet.

"An Earthquake of ML 5.2 occurred around Bichhiya of Bajura district at 13:45 NEMRC/SC," NEMRC tweeted. Recently, at least three houses collapsed after a magnitude 5.8 quake hit Nepal. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Himalayan Country; Tremors Felt in Delhi.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the border area of the Himali Village Council of Bajura and Humla's Tajakot Village Council. Rescuers and local officials said they were finding it hard to get information on the ground due to the inclement weather condition and lack of communication means, as per information.

"A few more houses collapsed in the area after the earthquake. We have got the information that 3 more houses have collapsed in the district," said DSP Surya Thapa. Earthquake in Nepal: Two Quakes of Magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 Jolt Adhikari Chaur in Baglung Districts.

"Due to the inclement weather condition and snowfall in the area, we are not able to establish contact with other localities. The telephone is not working," Chief of Himali Village Council Govinda Bahadur Malla told ANI over the phone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)