Severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, January 24 after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal. There are no reports of property loss or casualties. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Delhi: Strong Tremors Felt in National Capital and Surrounding Areas.

Check Tweet:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/bAyESuuQFJ — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

