Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 144 kilometres West-North-West of Burma.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.5, Occurred on 07-10-2021, 23:58:04 IST, Lat: 22.25 & Long: 94.60, Depth: 90 Km ,Location: 144km WNW of Burma, Myanmar," the NCS tweeted.

No causality or loss of property has been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

