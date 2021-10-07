Tokyo [Japan], October 7 (ANI): A 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan 10:41 pm (local time) on Thursday, the Japan Times reported.

The centre of the earthquake was in Chiba Prefecture, and occurred at a depth of 80 kilometers, Japanese Meteorological Agency informed.

There was no threat of a tsunami has been issued, reported the Japan Times. (ANI)

