An earthquake struck Russia today, August 9. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale, hit 267 km East South East of Severo-Kuril’sk, Russia today at 19:34:07. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) also confirmed the news and said that the tremor occurred at 19:33:54 IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 49.94°N and longitude 162.70°E. However, NCS said that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Russia's Kuril Islands. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Russia Earthquake: Doctors Continue Surgery As 8.8-Magnitude Quake Shakes Kamchatka Hospital, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Earthquake Hits Russia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter Scale, hit 267 km East South East of Severo-Kuril’sk, Russia today at 19:34:07: USGS earthquake pic.twitter.com/ZwgUfu4JU7 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

Quake Strikes Russia's Kuril Islands

