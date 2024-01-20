Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Mariana Islands [Northern Mariana Islands], January 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Mariana Islands on Saturday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 21:18:23 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was at the depth of 10 km.

Also Read | Aliens Are Watching Us? Extraterrestrial Beings Are Snooping on Earth, but With a 3,000-Year Delay; Says Study.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 21:18:23 IST, Lat: 18.32 & Long: 145.89, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Mariana Islands," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Israel Attacks Syria: Israeli Airstrike on Damascus Killed at Least Four Iranian Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Say Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)