Washington DC [US], August 15 (ANI): The East Turkistan National Movement (ETNM) has vowed to continue its fight for independence, particularly on the anniversary of the death of a prominent Uyghur leader.

They commemorated the 101st death anniversary of Abdulqadir Damolla, a revered leader who was executed by Chinese forces. He is widely regarded as the father of East Turkistan's national liberation movement.

In a statement on X, the East Turkistan National Movement said, "Today, we mark the 101st anniversary of the martyrdom of Abdulqadir Abdulwaris, known to our people as Abdulqadir Damolla, the father of East Turkistan's national liberation movement."

As per the post, born in 1862, Damolla played a pivotal role in awakening the nation through faith, resistance and education. He believed true liberation could only be achieved through enlightenment and the revival of cultural and spiritual identity. The post added that his teachings laid the intellectual and moral foundation for future resistance against colonial domination. Damolla's influence extended far beyond the classroom, nurturing a generation of students who would later lead organised resistance movements.

"On 14 August 1924, he was assassinated by agents of the occupiers and their supporters, but his vision of independence lived on. His students restored sovereignty in 1933 and again in 1944 with the East Turkistan Republic, proving that his struggle bore fruit," the post continued.

Highlighting the legacy of the leader, the post said that even after the 1949 occupation, Damolla's teachings continued to inspire resistance, keeping the spirit of national liberation alive through decades of genocide and colonisation. "His life reminds us that the fight for sovereignty is a sacred duty, one that must be defended for future generations. On this anniversary, the East Turkistan National Movement reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the struggle for independence, honouring Damolla's legacy with unity, courage and defiance," the ETNM added.

According to several reports, the people of Xinjiang are being subjected to ongoing colonisation, systematic oppression and what many describe as cultural genocide. The Chinese government is accused of suppressing religion, erasing culture and enforcing assimilation by restricting the Uyghur language and traditions. Reports also cite family separations and the destruction of heritage sites. International bodies and human rights organisations have described these actions as genocide and crimes against humanity. (ANI)

