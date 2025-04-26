Anantnag Police, in close collaboration with the Army, CRPF and other security forces conduct extensive search and cordon operations across the district (Image/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, where the latter expressed solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jaishankar said that the two discussed the importance of countering terrorism resolutely.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 49 Killed by IDF Strikes in Gaza City Over 24 Hours as Arab Mediators Scramble to Restart Ceasefire.

In a post on X, he said, "Received a phone call from Egyptian FM Dr. Badr Abdelatty. Appreciate his support and solidarity in regard to the Pahalgam terror attack. Discussed the importance of countering terrorism resolutely."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1916093340753530955

Also Read | Iran Port Blast: Massive Explosion at Bandar Abbas Kills 4, Injures Hundreds, Say Iranian Authorities (Watch Videos).

On Friday, Jaishankar met Egypt's Ambassador to India, Kamel Zayed, and discussed the deepening of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar during his meeting with Zayed appreciated Egypt's support in the fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Received Ambassador Kamel Zayed of Egypt. Discussed deepening our strategic partnership. Appreciated Egypt's support in the fight against terrorism."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/19157344953800663133

As the world condoles the deaths of the civilians in Pahalgam, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, he said, "President HH Mohamed Bin Zayed of UAE called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the barbaric terror attack on the Indian soil of Jammu & Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full solidarity and support with India. PM appreciated his sentiments and words of sympathy and support. Both leaders agreed that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations. PM Modconveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime and their supporters to justice."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1916128310829949431

Meanwhile, dozens of protestors from various organisations on Saturday protested near the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, alleging that the nation harboured terrorists and targeted attacks on Hindus in Pahalgam. They also set fire to the photo of the Pakistani Army Chief and tore the flag of Pakistan, expressing frustration and anger. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)