World News | Election Commission of Pakistan Completes Preparations for General Elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed preparations for the general elections on February 8, Dawn reported citing Radio Pakistan.

Dawn reported that more than 120 million registered voters are predicted to participate in the democratic process. The ECP has set up 90,675 polling stations across the country's four provinces.

There are 41,403 combined voting locations, 25,320 for male voters and 23,952 for female voters.

According to Dawn, a total of 5,121 candidates running for seats in the National Assembly (consisting of 4,807 men, 312 women, and 2 transgender candidates). There will be elections for 266 general NA seats and 593 general seats in the provincial assemblies.

The forthcoming elections mark a pivotal moment in Pakistan's democratic journey, as citizens prepare to exercise their constitutional right to vote. The extensive preparations undertaken by the ECP underscore the commitment to ensuring a transparent and inclusive electoral process.

As the nation inches closer to February 8, all eyes remain fixed on the unfolding political scene , as candidates from various political parties compete for public support.

