Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 31 (ANI/WAM): In an urgent humanitarian initiative, the UAE, as part of the 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', has launched an emergency aid shipment for the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing a rise in infant mortality due to the extreme cold, malnutrition, and a shortage of basic supplies.

As part of this humanitarian operation, the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, and the Sharjah Charity International have contributed to providing the necessary support for children and affected families in the Strip. The aid includes milk and nutritional supplements for infants, as well as winter clothing to combat the harsh cold, in addition to relief bags containing essential supplies for affected families.

These efforts aim to alleviate the suffering of Gazans during this severe cold, especially children suffering from malnutrition, and to provide them with the necessities to cope with difficult living conditions.

The noble approach highlights the UAE's humanitarian role in supporting the most vulnerable groups in various affected areas. (ANI/WAM)

