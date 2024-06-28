New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday condemned the negligence in the treatment of Satnam Singh, an Indian worker who died in north Italy, stating that his employer, responsible for his medical care, has been arrested.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called for humane treatment of workers, adding that all possible assistance was being provided to the family of the deceased.

"His employer who was supposed to provide him medical care has been arrested and the investigation goes on. We condemn such treatment. We call for the human treatment of workers. We are providing all possible assistance to his family," said Jaiswal during a weekly briefing.

India has also raised this issue with Italy and has called for prompt action against those responsible for his demise.

The secretary (Consular Passport and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Muktesh Pardeshi raised the matter with Luigi Maria Vignali, Director General for Migratory Policies and Italians Abroad, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Pardeshi further said that the Indian Embassy in Italy is in contact with the family of Satnam Singh for consular help and transportation of mortal remains to India.

"@SecretaryCPVOIA Muktesh Pardeshi conveyed to @LuigiVignali Italian DG our deep concern about death of Satnam Singh & called for prompt action against those responsible. Embassy is in contact with family of Satnam Singh for consular help &transportation of mortal remains @MEAIndia," the Indian embassy in Italy posted on X on June 26.

Indian national Satnam Singh lost his life after being abandoned on the street following an accident, according to the Flai CGIL trade union.

The accident, which resulted in the severing of his arm, happened while he was working at the farm.

According to the Flai CGIL trade union, instead of receiving help from the employer, "Singh was dumped like a bag of rubbish near his home."

Earlier last week, the Embassy said that it is in contact with local authorities and that efforts are being made to contact the family and provide consular assistance. (ANI)

