Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): A European Union delegation to Pakistan has called for proposals worth 1,700,000 EUR to enable civil society organisations (CSOs) to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms in the cash-strapped country, The News International reported.

On Thursday, an announcement was made by the EU stating that human rights and democracy were essential values of the EU and promoting and protecting them remained a key priority of its external action.

EU called these values critical for achieving sustainable development and building inclusive, open and resilient societies.

The new call for proposals focuses on strengthening the capacities of CSOs and media in exercising fundamental freedoms and protecting and supporting journalists, bloggers, and other media workers.

Further, the initiative will support civil society advocates advocating human rights and democracy in regulating and using new technologies, reported The News International.

Through this call for proposals, the EU aims to build the capacity of CSOs and media in Pakistan to create an environment conducive to protecting and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms.

A week earlier, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) raised alarm over Balochistan's abysmal human rights situation.

It noted that Balochistan faces mounting public frustration pertaining to enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom, misgovernance and allegations of political manipulation by the establishment.

A fact-finding mission led by HRCP in October 2022 has observed a palpable sense of anger among ordinary citizens, many of whom went so far as to refer to Balochistan as a 'colony' of the state during meetings with the organisation, HRCP reported.

The mission comprised senior journalist and HRCP Treasurer Husain Naqi, vice-chair HRCP Balochistan Habib Tahir, staff members Maheen Pracha, Fareed Shahwani and Ghani Parwaz, and journalist Akbar Notezai.

The team spoke to a wide range of civil society members, including human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, and members of the fishing community, as well as political leaders and members of the administration in Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur, and Quetta.

The mission is concerned with the state's widespread use of enforced disappearances to muzzle dissent, a grievance echoed in numerous conversations. (ANI)

