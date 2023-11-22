New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The President of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, extended warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful culmination of India's G20 Presidency.

Taking to X, she expressed appreciation for the inclusivity and effectiveness of debates under India's leadership. Notably, Von der Leyen welcomed the African Union's historic participation as a full member in today's (Wednesday) proceedings, adding a significant layer of diversity to the discussions.

Also Read | US Warned India After Its Authorities Thwarted Plot To Assassinate Khalistan Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American Soil: Report.

In her post, Von der Leyen said, "Congratulations @narendramodi for a successful Indian @g20org Presidency. I welcome @_AfricanUnion's 1st participation today as a full member! This makes our debates even more inclusive & effective. @EU_Commission looks forward to working with the Brazilian @g20org Presidency."

The inclusion of the African Union as a full member marks a milestone for the G20, enhancing the diversity of perspectives and voices in the global forum. Von der Leyen emphasised the positive impact of this development on the inclusiveness and effectiveness of ongoing discussions.

Also Read | Singapore: Four Indian Nationals Imprisoned for Conspiring to Steal Apparel From Retail Store.

Furthermore, the European Commission President expressed the EU Commission's anticipation of collaborating with the Brazilian G20 Presidency, underscoring continuity in international cooperation.

The virtual G20 Summit was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi.

The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

It saw the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, which demonstrated the commitment of the G20 leaders to address global challenges in an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented manner.

PM Modi, in his inaugural address of the first session of the Global Leaders' Summit on September 9, announced that the African Union has been made a full member of the G20.

Following a successful G20 Summit, India passed the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to Brazil on September 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed unwavering faith in Brazil for leading the Group of Twenty (G20) presidency with dedication and vision and has also assured all possible cooperation from Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva thanked India and Prime Minister Modi's efforts in conducting the G20 Summit and set forth three priorities under his country's presidency of the grouping.

These, the Brazilian President said, "include social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition, sustainable development and the reform of global governance institutions."

While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil holds the presidency after India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)