Brussels [Belgium], October 24 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday announced that the European Union has assured continued financial assistance to Ukraine not only for next year but also through 2027.

Taking to X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Today, a meeting of the European Council was held in Brussels - with good results. The European Union assured that financial assistance to Ukraine will be maintained not only next year, but also in 2027. This is an important unanimous decision."

He added, "We have secured political support with regard to frozen Russian assets and their maximum use to defend against Russian aggression. The European Commission will work out all the necessary details."

Highlighting progress on security and energy cooperation, Zelenskyy stated, "There is also progress on strengthening air defense. While the details are not yet public, we have received positive signals, and our teams will work quickly with the respective countries."

"We are also working substantively with the countries that can support our energy sector - both in recovery and in the supply of essential resources," he said.

Zelenskyy also welcomed the European Union's approval of its 19th sanctions package against Russia. "The 19th EU sanctions package has finally been approved - thank you for this. We will surely synchronize this package within Ukraine's jurisdiction. It is also important that its elements be supported by the sanctions from other European countries outside the EU, particularly the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland," he wrote.

He further said, "Of course, we are already beginning work with the EU on the next sanctions package - Russia must feel the real losses caused by its war."

Commenting on the U.S. sanctions, the Ukrainian President added, "The U.S. sanctions decision targeting Russian oil companies is also highly effective - it is important that all of Europe support the policy of restricting Russian supplies. And we are already starting to work on the next one."

"Our partners hear us and take our proposals into account. Everyone is simply tired of Russia constantly deceiving the world and believing that they in Moscow will get away with it. Ukraine has long said that strong economic and long-range sanctions are the key to ending this war. There will be more coordination. Thank you!" Zelenskyy concluded.

Reaffirming Europe's continued commitment, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "Good discussions at EUCO, starting with Ukraine. Europe & its partners will keep the pressure high on Russia. And stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. The Commission will present options for the Reparations Loan and take the work forward."

The European Parliament, in a separate post on X, stated, "No more Russian energy in the EU. No more loopholes. A ban on Russian gas and oil imports is on the cards by 2028 at the latest. Its details will be negotiated between Parliament and EU countries as soon as possible."

Further contextualising this decision, the European Parliament, in an official release, said that Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have backed the decision to start talks with the Danish presidency of the Council on a ban on Russian gas and oil imports.

The release stated that the draft legislation seeks to protect the Union's interests from the weaponisation of energy supplies by the Russian Federation.

According to the release, on Wednesday, Parliament backed the decision to start negotiations on the proposed ban, as put forward by the Committees on International Trade and on Industry, Research and Energy when they adopted their position on the file on October 16.

As the release said, Parliament and Council negotiators will now begin discussions with the aim of reaching an agreement at first reading, as EU ministers adopted their joint position on Monday.

The release further stated that this legislation comes in response to Russia's systematic weaponisation of energy supplies, a pattern documented over nearly two decades and one that escalated after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The release added that the military invasion came with further deliberate market manipulation, including Gazprom's unprecedented underfilling of EU storage facilities and abrupt halts to pipelines, causing energy prices to spike to up to eight times their pre-crisis levels.

Amid these developments, the European Commission wrote, "Today, we welcome @EUCouncil's adoption of the 19th sanctions package against Russia. We're hitting Russia where it hurts most: a total ban on LNG and a crackdown on the oil shadow fleet. These new measures are making it increasingly difficult for Putin to finance his war." (ANI)

