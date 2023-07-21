Kathmandu, Jul 21 (PTI) The European Union on Friday said it will provide more than Rs 10.5 billion to Nepal for two projects to support education and climate change adaptation in the Himalayan country.

At a programme organised at the Finance Ministry here, the two separate financing agreements for the 'Quality Education for All' and 'Local Adaptation to Climate Change' projects were inked between Nepal and the EU.

A grant agreement of 50 million pound sterling (equivalent to Rs 7.38 billion) for the 'Quality Education for All' project was inked to support the School Education Sector Plan (SESP).

The initiative will support the implementation of the government's SESP in a sector-wide approach. It will be supported by eight development partners, including the EU.

“l am hopeful that the support of SESP will help in increasing equitable access and improving the quality of education, which are crucial for human capital development," said Finance Secretary Arjun Prasad Pokharel on the occasion.

"The European Union is proud to continue our 20-year support to Nepal in education. Supporting quality education is one of our core commitments in our cooperation," said EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen.

"We are heartened by the government's commitment to supporting quality education and are happy to be a close partner," said EU Ambassador to Nepal, Nona Deprez.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the overall objective of the grant is to contribute to a well-educated and skilled society which can play an active role in the social and economic development of the country.

A separate agreement of 22 million pound sterling (equivalent to Rs 3.25 billion) for the 'Local Adaptation to Climate Change' initiative was also inked, according to Finance Ministry sources.

The programme's objective is to improve the sustainability and conservation of natural resources to increase their climate resilience in Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces, a press release by the Finance Ministry said.

"Nepal is making sincere efforts to balance the development and climate action," Pokharel said.

“I appreciate the support of the EU to plan and develop measures for Disaster Risk Reduction and to focus on increased human and financial capacities in order to enable the selected local levels and communities to manage their natural resources in regards to adaptation to climate change,” he added.

"The European Union and Finland, as team Europe, will continue to work with local and provincial governments in Sudurpaschim (Far Western Nepal) and Karnali so they are empowered to make the most of their natural resources sustainable," said Ambassador Deprez.

