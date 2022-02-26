Brussels [Belgium], February 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union may still disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international financial network over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced Friday.

"SWIFT is something that has not been included on the table because it was not mature enough the discussion, but nothing is off the table. Maybe it can be adopted in the following days, it will depend," Borrell said at a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Western countries have been threatening to disconnect Russia from SWIFT as a part of economic sanctions in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

