London, Dec 1 (PTI) A leading European business school, GISMA University of Applied Sciences, has announced a partnership agreement with Indian information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for a range of collaborative activities including seminars and lectures.

The joint events will address topics of interest to both GISMA and TCS and share insights, skills, knowledge and networking opportunities.

The partnership, clinched last month, will also comprise of academic support to TCS employees to update their skills at GISMA and enable students to intern with TCS via the Pace Internship programme.

“Our goal at GISMA is to educate the next generation of leaders,” said GISMA Business School President Stefan Stein.

“We want to open the doors for our students to acquire future-oriented skills through an innovative and creative learning environment, supported by highly qualified staff. This partnership is a significant step towards that goal," said Professor Stein.

GISMA is also named as one of the academic partners for TCS Sustainathon Europe, to be held in February 2022. The Sustainathon provides a platform for students and young professionals to collaborate with private companies, non-profit companies and organisations, government agencies and academic institutions to solve the Most Ignored, but Most Obvious (MIMO) challenges. Issues regarding pharmaceutical waste, microplastics, and the deteriorating environment are among those to be addressed.

The companies said that further strategic collaborations are also expected over time, to drive growth and market visibility.

With offices in 46 countries, Mumbai-headquartered TCS partners with some of the world's largest businesses to provide IT-enabled solutions that simplify and accelerate digital transformations.

Bhuwan Agrawal, Regional Head for Central Europe at TCS, added: “We are very happy to partner with an innovative, international educational institution such as GISMA.

“TCS continues to train its employees, allowing them every opportunity to update their skills and build a meaningful future through innovation, technology and collective knowledge.”

GISMA University of Applied Sciences is headquartered in Germany - in Potsdam and with an additional location in Berlin. GISMA, which offers both traditional physical and modern virtual learning spaces, was founded on the initiative of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as part of the Global University Systems (GUS) international network of universities and institutions in the education sector.

