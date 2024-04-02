Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): Former hostage of Hamas, Mia Regev, told a Knesset committee that "every hostage goes through sexual harassment in one way or another."

The 21-year-old Regev told the Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality said, "As far as I'm concerned, from October 7 every discussion should be an emergency discussion, every day is a day of emergency. Every minute is important. I hear and see that you are going on vacation, so what will the women do there? The women and girls will sit and wait for the Knesset and the government to return to their seats and decide what to do?"

Regev was abducted with her 18-year-old brother, Itay, at the Nova music festival at Kibbutz Re'im on October 7. Both were released during a temporary ceasefire in November.

"Every female hostage goes through sexual harassment in one way or another, no matter how you try to embellish it," Regev stressed to the lawmakers. "I never would have believed that it would take so long, another day and another day. I came back after 50 days... I don't want to imagine what they go through there for 179 days." (ANI/TPS)

