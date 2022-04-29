Islamabad [Pakistan], April 29 (ANI): The supporter of President of Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) Shahzain Bugti, on Friday attacked former deputy speaker Qasim Suri in Islamabad over derogatory slogans raised against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led delegation in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter and sharing the video, Pakistani journalist Murtaza Ali Shah said, "Shahzain Bugti's supporters in Islamabad attack former deputy speaker Qasim Suri in retaliation of what happened to Shahzain in Saudi. Very unfortunate."

According to Pakistani journalist Shah, Qasim Suri said he was sitting with friends when attacked by Shahzain Bugti supporters.

The delegation, who is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit, received a "wonderful welcome" as they entered Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina.

A viral video has been circulating on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi. After the incident, it was reported that police arrested them for violating sanctity.

In a video, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others.

This comes as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on his maiden three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. Dozens of officials and political leaders have accompanied the Pakistan Prime Minister on his visit to the Kingdom.

Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister on April 11 after his predecessor Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

During the visit, Sharif is set to seek an additional package of USD 3.2 billion from Saudi Arabia. He will pose this request to avert further depletion of Pakistan's foreign currency reserves.

Saudi Arabia had already given USD 3 billion deposits to the debt-ridden country and an oil facility on deferred payment worth USD 1.2 billion during Imran Khan's tenure. Estimates say Pakistan requires USD 12 billion to prevent the balance of payment crisis and further depletion of the foreign currency reserves. (ANI)

