Amman, Mar 13 (AP) A former top Jordanian official imprisoned in an alleged plot against the Western-allied monarchy was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after a three-week hunger strike, the man's American lawyer said Monday.

Bassem Awadallah, who is a dual Jordanian-American citizen, was suffering from low blood pressure and sugar levels when he was hospitalized Saturday, his representatives said.

Also Read | China's 'Digital Silk Road' in South Africa, US Raises Questions on Spying.

They said he was given glucose intravenously but refused further intervention once his condition stabilized. He has since returned to prison and remains on his hunger strike.

“My client's life remains in danger as his health declines daily,” said Michael J. Sullivan, Awadallah's attorney.

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin May Attend G20 Summit in India, Though No Decision Yet, Says Kremlin.

He said Awadallah's family has urged the US government to “take immediate action” to secure his release and holds Jordan's King Abdullah II responsible for the harm to Awadallah.

A Jordanian security official called the claims of a hunger strike “inaccurate,” saying Awadallah has been drinking liquids regularly.

“He was hospitalised at the recommendation of the medical team and later discharged after receiving the necessary treatment,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity under security guidelines. “He is now in good condition.”

The official said there was no obligation for Jordanian officials to notify the American Embassy because Awadallah is a Jordanian “first and foremost.” But he said that Awadallah is entitled to meet with a US consular representative, who visited him on Monday.

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan had no immediate comment.

Jordan is a close Western ally that hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees and has long been seen as an island of stability in a volatile region. But the rare palace feud exposed deep-rooted economic and social challenges in the country, which borders Israel, the occupied West Bank, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Awadallah, who once served as a top adviser to the king, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement two years ago and sentenced to 15 years in prison. They were alleged to have conspired with Prince Hamzah, the king's half-brother, and to have sought foreign assistance in a plot against Abdullah.

The convictions took place following a closed trial that lasted just six sessions in a military court. The court denied requests by defense lawyers to call witnesses, and prosecutors shared only purported transcripts, but not original audio recordings, from surveillance of the alleged plotters. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)