New York, May 30 (AP) Bernie Kerik, who served as New York City's police commissioner on 9/11 and later pleaded guilty to tax fraud before being pardoned, has died. He was 69.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed his death on Thursday on social media, saying it came “after a private battle with illness".

Also Read | Pakistan: 8 Dead, 21 Others Injured As Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Lash Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reflected on his long history with his former police commissioner on his show Thursday.

“We've been together since the beginning. He's like my brother,” Giuliani said through tears.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs Reinstated: Appeals Court Allows US President To Continue Collecting Tariffs, Cites National Security in Upholding Emergency Powers.

“I was a better man for having known Bernie. I certainly was a braver and stronger man.”

Kerik, an army veteran, rose to the pinnacle of law enforcement before a fall so steep that even a city jail named after him was renamed.

In 2010, he pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud and false statement charges, partially stemming from over USD 250,000 in apartment renovations he received from a construction firm that authorities say counted on Kerik to convince New York officials it had no organised crime links.

He served three years in prison before his release in 2013.

President Donald Trump pardoned Kerik during a 2020 clemency blitz.

Kerik was among the guests feting Trump after his first appearance in federal court in Florida in a case related to his handling of classified documents.

Kerik was appointed by Rudy Giuliani to serve as police commissioner in 2000 and was in the position during the September 11, 2001, attacks.

He later worked for the former major of New York City surrounding the efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 loss. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)