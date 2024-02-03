Kabul [Afghanistan], February 3 (ANI): The World Food Programme (WFP) has raised an alarm regarding the plight of Afghan migrants forcibly expelled from Pakistan, revealing that they are currently resorting to borrowing money merely to survive, Khaama Press reported.

In a recently released video clip, the organisation disclosed that in the span of nearly five months, over half a million Afghan migrants have been forcibly deported by the Pakistani government.

Highlighting the grim situation, the WFP emphasised that Afghan migrants find themselves compelled to borrow funds for survival, devoid of any facilities or support. The organisation's website underscores that the majority of expelled migrants are currently in a state of confusion, as reported by Khaama Press.

Expressing deep concern, the World Food Program stated that some returning migrants are still grappling with hunger, identifying a critical need for food assistance.

In response to this humanitarian crisis, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of the Taliban in Afghanistan announced a significant development. The Japanese ambassador reported a commitment of 100 million yen in assistance for various sectors, aimed at supporting the returning migrants in Afghanistan.

The funds are earmarked for crucial necessities, including shelter, tents, winter clothing packages, and health services for Afghan migrants, according to the Taliban's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

