Tokyo, Apr 15 (AP) Japan's NHK television reported Saturday that a loud explosion occurred at a western Japanese port during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit, but there were no injuries.

Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to cheer his ruling party's candidate in a local election. There was an explosion just before he was to begin his speech, NHK said.

Also Read | Indian Economy Projected To Grow at 7% in 2022-23, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman at IMF Meet.

A man believed to be a suspect was apprehended at the scene, and NHK footage showed several uniformed and plainclothes police officers gathered around the man and pressing him to the ground.

The incident comes nine months after Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech. (AP)

Also Read | Mike Pompeo, Former US Secretary of State and CIA Chief, Rules Out 2024 Presidential Run.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)