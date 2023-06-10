Mogadishu [Somalia], June 10 (ANI): At least 27 people were killed after remnants of an old bomb exploded in Somalia on Saturday, CNN reported.

The blast which killed 27 people, mostly children, took place in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region.

Also Read | Nepal Pride Parade: Sexual Minorities March on Streets of Kathmandu; Demand Equality, Recognition.

CNN Digital is the world leader in online news and information and seeks to inform, engage and empower the world.

Citing the state-run Somali National News Agency, CNN reported that at least 53 people also sustained injuries due to the blast.

Also Read | Iran Police Kill Nine-Year-Old Boy After His Father Stole a Car and Drove Off With Him, Say Authorities.

The explosion took place on a football field in the Murale village in the Janaale area of the eastern Lower Shabelle region.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)