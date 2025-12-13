Quetta [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Families of underage students who are missing in Balochistan's Quetta urged authorities on Thursday to locate their children, as local sources indicated new military operations and arrests took place in the coastal town of Jiwani, according to a report from The Balochistan Post (TBP).

During a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, Samrosh Baloch stated that Pakistani armed forces had apprehended several young students from their residences during raids conducted months ago, leaving their whereabouts unknown.

"For years, we have endured raids without warning," she remarked. "Young boys are taken, remain missing for months, and are sometimes released without any explanation," as noted in the TBP report.

The families reported that the missing minors include Hairbiyar Baloch, Afzal Baloch, Beebarg Qambrani, Noor Muhammad, and Hammal Qambrani, all of whom are underage students taken during raids in October. They expressed that the boys have not been presented in any court nor formally accused of any crimes.

Samrosh Baloch mentioned that members of her own family had been detained on various occasions and later released. She also indicated that Pakistani forces executed additional search operations in her region on the night of December 6, raiding homes for several hours without finding any illegal items. In a separate incident, sources reported that Pakistani armed forces conducted operations in Jiwani tehsil of Gwadar district, searching houses in areas such as Sadiq Bazaar, Kaldaan, and Gapt, according to the TBP report.

Over seven men were taken into custody and moved to undisclosed locations. Three of them were recognised as Tufail, Jamshaid, and Zohaib, while two labourers were also detained from the Kuntani area. These recent incidents have happened against a backdrop of increased enforced disappearances throughout Balochistan.

Earlier on Thursday, there were also reports of military operations in the Gresha and Ornach areas of Khuzdar, during which several young men were reportedly apprehended and taken to undisclosed locations, as highlighted in the TBP report. (ANI)

