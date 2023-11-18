Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Mother of the Nation, has sent a congratulatory message to Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, wife of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, on the occasion of her country's 53rd National Day

In her message, Sheikha Fatima extended greetings to Sayyida Ahad Al Busaidiyah and the Omani people, and commended Oman's achievements and development. She also lauded the level of prosperity achieved under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham.

Sheikha Fatima expressed her pride in the historical ties that the two countries share, bringing their leaderships and peoples closer together. (ANI/WAM)

