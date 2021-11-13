Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have held a telephonic conversation and agreed to mount more pressure on the Imran Khan government both outside and inside the Parliament, reported a local media.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the unity shown by the opposition parties and decided to give the Imran Khan government a "tough time", reported Geo TV.

"Giving the PTI-led government more time would be tantamount to injustice with the people and the country," the news channel quoted Fazlur Rehman as saying.

Both the chiefs discussed the opposition's long march towards Islamabad and agreed to move the Pakistan Democratic Movement's protest plan forward, as per Geo TV.

Nawaz Sharif assured Fazlur Rehman of his party's support in the long march.

The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday is holding a rally at Karachi's busy Regal Chowk to protest the rising inflation under the Imran Khan government.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Shehbaz Sharif are also likely to address the rally, Samaa TV reported.

Hundreds of workers from the PDM parties, especially Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, have gathered in the rally.

This came days after PDM announced to hold 'mehngai' march across Pakistan before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

The PDM informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.

In other recent developments, the Imran Khan government has announced a hike in the price of petrol by Pakistani Rs 8.03 per litre, a day after the Prime Minister also warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase. (ANI)

