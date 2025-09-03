New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman held significant discussions with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, focusing on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance stated that the discussion centred on enhancing cooperation in critical areas, including trade and investment, fintech, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity.

Also Read | 'Smiling Manifestation of a Troika': US Media Blames Donald Trump for 'Show of Unity' at SCO Summit 2025.

Both sides also expressed a firm commitment to deepen collaboration, marking a pivotal moment as India and Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The meeting was also attended by Singapore's acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, Jeffrey Siow, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, Gan Siow Huang.

Also Read | North Korea's Kim Jong-un Arrives in Beijing Ahead of China's Victory Day Military Parade.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman met H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, in New Delhi, today. The Union Finance Minister welcomed H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong on his first Official Visit to India as the Prime Minister. Mr. Lawrence Wong's visit, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the partnership," the Ministry of Finance said in the post.

"From the Singapore side, Mr. Jeffrey Siow, acting Minister for Transport & Senior Minister of State for Finance, and Ms. Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs & Trade and Industry, also joined the meeting. Discussions focused on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key areas of trade & investment, fintech, skilldevelopment, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity. Both sides agreed to further deepen cooperation in these domains," it added.

https://x.com/FinMinIndia/status/1962933159575880174

The Singaporean Prime Minister also took to X and highlighted the meeting with the Union Finance Minister.

He also stated that discussions took place on the outcomes of the recently concluded third round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held last month.

"Glad to reconnect with India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We discussed the outcomes of the recently held 3rd India-SG Ministerial Roundtable, and our interest to collaborate on cross-border data flows and capital markets," Wong stated in the post on X.

https://x.com/LawrenceWongST/status/1962939137092419909

The Singaporean Prime Minister is currently on a three-day official visit to the country, during which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Wong arrived at the Delhi airport and was received by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

This is PM Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as Singapore's Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, including Cabinet Ministers and senior officials.

PM Modi and his Singaporean counterpart are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on September 4. Prime Minister Wong will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other dignitaries are also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Wong during the course of the visit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)