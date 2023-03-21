Helsinki [Finland], March 21 (ANI): Finland has maintained its position as the country with the happiest population for the sixth year in a row, according to the World Happiness Report released on Monday.

The World Happiness Report surveys people's satisfaction with their lives in different countries, DW reported.

The report, compiled by scientists in the United States and based on surveys by the Gallup Institute, asks a nationally-representative sample of people how satisfied they are with their lives.

Along with Finland, Denmark and Iceland rounded up the top three happy countries.

Israel climbed five spots to be in fourth place this year, with the Netherlands in fifth. Other countries in the top ten include Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand, DW reported.

Germany, however, dropped two spots from last year to 16th place.

The United States, United Kingdom and France ranked 15th, 19th and 21st respectively.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Lebanon remained the two unhappiest countries in the survey.

The report emphasized that significant differences in country rankings for life evaluations were only seen at the extremes, as in the case of Finland at the top and Afghanistan and Lebanon at the bottom, DW reported.

The report identified factors that contribute to supporting life evaluations -- including "income, health, having someone to count on, having a sense of freedom to make key life decisions, generosity and the absence of corruption."

Mental health was highlighted as a key component of subjective well-being and "a risk factor for future physical health and longevity."

The report emphasized that everyone is entitled to fundamental human rights without discrimination, including the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression and the right to work and education.

In July 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness, which promotes the idea that "the pursuit of happiness is a fundamental human goal." (ANI)

