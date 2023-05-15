Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Copenhagen (Denmark), May 15 (AP) A military training jet crashed in central Finland and Monday, the Finnish Air Force said, adding the pilots ejected.

The British made single-engine Hawk aircraft crashed south of Keuruu, which sits some 290 kilometers (180 miles) north of Helsinki.

The air force said on Twitter that the pilots were undergoing health checks. Police said they and rescue services were at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash. (AP)

