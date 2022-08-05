Grab from one of the videos circulating on the internet (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bangkok, August 5: At least 13 people have died and over 40 have been injured as a result of a heavy fire at a pub in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi. The incident took place at the Mountain B Pub in the Sattahip district, the Bangkok Post reported.

There are no foreign citizens on the list of the victims so far, according to other media reports. Thailand Bus Fire: 20 Myanmar Migrants Charred to Death.

Footage circulating on the internet showed people running for safety and screaming. A few were even seen running with their bodies engulfed in flames, the Post said. The story is developing and more information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)