Beijing, Sep 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in one of the research laboratories of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in the country's southeast Guangdong province on Friday, the state media reported.

Firefighters were trying to put out the blaze in Dongguan, the Global Times reported, adding that the cause was not immediately known.

Also Read | Bah Ndaw Appointed as Interim President of Mali Month After Military Coup; Know All About Former Defence Minister of The African Country.

The building which caught fire was reported to be a research laboratory of Huawei from earlier posts on social media.

The local government of Dongguan said that the building was under construction.

Also Read | Pakistan Human Rights Commission Hits Out at Establishment Over FIA Crackdown on 49 Journalists.

Earlier pictures and videos from social media on Friday afternoon showed fire and heavy smoke billowing out of the building.

According to a notice from the local fire department sent by people familiar with the matter, the building was steel-structured and caught fire through its sound-absorbing material.

No casualties have been reported from the fire, according to the notice.

The Dongguan Songshanhu district, where the building was located, is one of the biggest headquarters of Huawei, with 313 acres.

Huawei, whose products are banned in the US, is battling hard to secure the release of Meng Wanzhou, its high-profile CFO and daughter of the company's founder Ren Zhengfei, who was detained in Vancouver in Canada in December 2018 on the US charges of bank fraud.

The Huawei executive is also accused of misleading HSBC Holdings about her company's dealings with Iran, which the US has sanctioned.

She is fighting a possible extradition to the United States.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)