Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): The first case of polio in nearly a decade has been confirmed in Rockland County in New York, local and state health officials announced on Thursday (local time).

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized in June, The Washington Post reported citing a public health official close to the investigation of the case.

Also Read | The Jan. 6 Committee’s Democratic Chairperson, Representative Bennie Thompson, Described … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Polio is a viral disease that may affect the neurologic system, causing muscle weakness and, in certain cases, resulting in paralysis or death.

"A confirmed case of polio in a Rockland County resident was announced in partnership with the New York State Department of Health earlier today," a press release issued by the health department stated.

Also Read | Myanmar Dengue Fever: Over 7,000 Cases With 31 Deaths, Deputy Health Minister Aye Tun Raise Awareness Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases.

It further stated that up to 95 per cent of people infected with polio have no symptoms, yet they can still spread the virus.

County Health Commissioner Dr Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said: "We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to respond to this emergent public health issue to protect the health and wellbeing of county residents.

"Many of you may be too young to remember polio, but when I was growing, up this disease struck fear in families, including my own. The fact that it is still around decades after the vaccine was created shows you just how relentless it is. Do the right thing for your child and the greater good of your community and have your child vaccinated now," County Executive Ed Day said in the statement.

The patient has since been discharged and living at home with his wife and children, The Washington Post reported, adding that the person is able to stand, but is having difficulty walking. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)