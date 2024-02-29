Quito, Feb 29 (AP) A judge ruled on Wednesday that five of six suspects in last year's assassination of a presidential candidate will stand trial, including a leader of a powerful criminal gang who Ecuadorian authorities accuse of coordinating the slaying from his prison cell.

Judge Irene Pesántez said Carlos Angulo, the imprisoned leader of a faction of the feared Los Lobos gang, and a woman will be tried as co-conspirators in the August assassination of Fernando Villavicencio. Three other suspects will face trial as accomplices, while one person was ordered released due to a lack of evidence.

Also Read | TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested by West Bengal Police: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 29, 2024.

Villavicencio, an anti-corruption crusader, was gunned down as he left a campaign rally August 9 in the capital, Quito. The politician had not been among the front-runners in the August 20 election, but his killing in broad daylight was a shocking reminder of the surge in crime that is gripping Ecuador.

Villavicencio, 59, had reported being threatened by affiliates of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel, one of the many international organised crime groups operating in Ecuador.

Also Read | Abortion Rights in France: French Senate Passes Proposal With 267 Votes in Favour of Enshrining Right to Abortion in Constitution.

During hearings to determine who would stand trial, prosecutors alleged that Angulo, nicknamed “Invisible,” planned the killing and that Laura Castillo obtained vehicles, weapons and money for the execution of the crime. Authorities have said Castillo is a member of the Los Lobos's faction known as Los Invisibles, which operates in Quito.

Officials have not released much information about the other suspects.

Authorities have not named the masterminds in the killing.

Seven of the 13 people arrested after the assassination were killed last year while they were being held in prisons in the port city of Guayaquil and in Quito. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)