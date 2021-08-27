Brussels [Belgium], August 27 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said that the flags of all 30 allies are flying at half-mast at NATO Headquarters following the appalling terrorist attack outside Kabul airport.

While stating that NATO mourned the death of all the victims, Stoltenberg said that the organisation would honour the US personnel who lost their lives in the attack on Thursday while getting others to safety. "They will never be forgotten," he said.

"The flags of all 30 Allies are flying at half-mast at NATO Headquarters following the appalling terrorist attack outside Kabul airport. We mourn all the victims. We honour the US personnel who lost their lives getting others to safety - they will never be forgotten," Stoltenberg tweeted.

The death toll from yesterday's twin blasts in Kabul has surged to more than 90 people killed, CNN reported. The report said that more than 150 people were wounded by the blasts.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Kabul airport.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government till August 30 to honour the victims of Kabul attack. (ANI)

