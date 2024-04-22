World News | Flight Data Recorders from Crashed Japanese Navy Helicopters Show No Sign of Mechanical Failure

Tokyo, Apr 22 (AP) An initial analysis of flight data recorders recovered from the crash of two Japanese navy helicopters showed no sign of mechanical problems, Japan's defence minister said on Monday, indicating likely human error.

One of the eight crew members died and a search is continuing for the seven others.

Also Read | UBS Layoffs: Swiss Banking Giant To Implement Job Cuts in Five Phases To Streamline Operations.

Defence Minister Minoru Kihara said an initial analysis of data from the two flight data recorders on each helicopter showed no abnormality during their flight and that mechanical failure was most likely not the cause of the crash.

The two SH-60K reconnaissance helicopters from the Maritime Self-Defence Force lost contact late Saturday during nighttime anti-submarine training near Torishima island, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Tokyo, officials said.

Also Read | Mount Everest Mountaineer George Mallory's Letters, That Survived 75 Years, Digitised for First Time; To Be Made Available to Global Audience on Centenary Year of His Death.

A crew member who was recovered early Sunday from the water was later pronounced dead. Searches continued on Monday for the seven who were still missing, along with the fuselage of the aircraft.

The seabed at the crash site east of Torishima is about 5.5 kilometers (3.4 miles) deep and the recovery is considered a challenge.

Officials believe the two helicopters likely came too close and collided, Kihara said.

The flight data recorders from the two aircraft were found close together, along with a blade from each helicopter, a number of helmets and fragments believed to be from both aircraft — signs the two SH-60Ks crashed almost at the same spot, officials said.

The twin-engine, multi-mission helicopters developed by Sikorsky and known as Seahawks were modified and produced in Japan by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Japan has about 70 of the modified Seahawks.

The crash comes as Japan, under its 2022 security strategy, accelerates its military buildup and fortifies its defences on southwestern Japanese islands in the Pacific and East China Sea to counter threats from China's increasingly assertive military.

Japan in recent years has conducted its own extensive naval exercisesrs+from+Crashed+Japanese+Navy+Helicopters+Show+No+Sign+of+Mechanical+Failure', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);">