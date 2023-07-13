Tel Aviv [Israel], July 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Foreign Minister completed what he described as an “important” visit to Serbia saying that it opened a “new page” in Israel’s relations with the country.

While their Cohen met with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and the Speaker of its Parliament Vladimir Orlic.

Also Read | Titan Submarine Tragedy: It Took 71 Seconds for Titanic Sub Travellers To Die Like in a 'Horror Movie'.

“We agreed that after years of stagnation in relations between the countries, we will work to expand cooperation between Israel and Serbia,” said Cohen.

“This will contribute to the interests of both nations, and will strengthen Israel’s position in the Balkans,” he added. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Canada: Indigenous Women Forcibly Sterilised Decades After Other Rich Countries Stopped.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)