Washington, Apr 15 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has met her Indonesian counterpart Mulyani Indrawati and they agreed to collaborate on areas important for developing economies, an official said.

Indrawati extended her support to India's presidency of the G20 and "agreed to collaborate on areas important for emerging market developing economies", the finance ministry official said following the two leaders meeting on Friday.

Indonesia was the president of the G20 last year.

Both the leaders are here to attend the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

