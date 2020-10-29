Islamabad, Oct 29 (PTI) "Legs were shaking and forehead perspiring" at a meeting of Pakistan's top leaders, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, wherein Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, saying if he was not released, India would attack Pakistan, a top Pakistani opposition leader has said.

FGN19 UK-INDIA-INFRASTRUCTURE UK's deep liquid capital markets can help India's infrastructure needs: Rishi Sunak

Also Read | France: Man Shot Dead by Police in Avignon After He Attacked Cops With Knife.

London: UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hailed a series of "ambitious" new UK-India initiatives across investment, trade, infrastructure, sustainable finance and research as he highlighted the role to be played by the UK's capital markets in India's infrastructure development.

FGN30 PAK-LD IMRAN Pak anti-terrorism court acquits PM Khan in 2014 Parliament attack case

Also Read | France ‘Terror’ Attack: 3 Dead As Woman Beheaded In Knife Attack Near Notre Dame Basilica in Nice.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was acquitted by an anti-terrorism court on Thursday in the 2014 Parliament attack case but other senior ministers, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were summoned on November 12 for the indictment.

FGN27 PAK-BLAST-PROBE Probe team completes initial report on Pak seminary blast

Peshawar: The investigation team probing the bomb blast at a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar city has completed its initial report and arrested one student in connection with the attack that killed eight persons, officials said on Thursday.

FGN23 VIRUS-UK-INDIA-RESEARCH India, UK strike new COVID-19 research tie-ups

London: India and the UK have clinched new partnerships to boost bilateral cooperation on combating the coronavirus pandemic as part of the 10th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), held virtually following the COVID-19 lockdown and travel constraints.

FGN17 US-INDIA-2+2-LAWMAKERS 2+2 ministerial dialogue brought 'unprecedented cooperation' between India, US: lawmakers

Washington: Two eminent American lawmakers have welcomed the successful conclusion of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the US, saying that the deliberations brought "unprecedented cooperation" between the two countries.

FGN16 US-HARRIS I am proud and patriotic American: Kamala Harris

New York: Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said that she is a proud and patriotic American who loves her country as she rejected the Republicans' charge that she was pressing a “socialist” agenda, asserting that her values reflect the values of the US.

FGN12 US-H1B Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Washington: The Trump administration has proposed to scrap the computerised lottery system to grant H-1B work visas to foreign technology professionals and replace it with a wage-level-based selection process, a move that is expected to counter the downward pressure on the wages of US workers.

FGN6 US-HARRIS-POLICE-REGISTRY Kamala Harris seeks creation of national police registry with records of misconduct

Washington: Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has sought the creation of a national registry of police officers with records of misconduct, amidst the ongoing protest following the shooting of a black man by police officers in Philadelphia earlier this week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)