Peshawar/Beijing, Jul 14 (PTI) Nine Chinese engineers were among 13 people killed on Wednesday when a bus carrying construction workers in northwest Pakistan's mountainous region was "attacked, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

FGN24 NEPAL-PM-TRUST-LD VOTE Nepal gets new PM sans political stability; confidence vote to decide govt's tenure

Kathmandu: The appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as Nepal's Prime Minister for a record fifth time after the Supreme Court's intervention does not seem to provide the much sought-after political stability in the country as he will have to go for a floor test in Parliament within 30 days. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN22 NEPAL-INDIA-US-DEUBA India, US congratulate Sher Bahadur Deuba on being appointed Nepal prime minister

Kathmandu: India and the US have congratulated Sher Bahadur Deuba on being appointed the prime minister of Nepal. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN13 CHINA-AFGHAN-TALIBAN-WANG China asks Taliban to make 'clean break' from all terrorist forces

Beijing: In a significant policy statement on the Taliban which is making big gains in its offensive in Afghanistan, China has asked it to make a “clean break” from all terrorist forces, especially the al-Qaida-backed Uyghur Muslim militant group ETIM fighting for the volatile Xinjiang province's independence. By K J M Varma

FGN12 US-BIDEN-LD INDIANS President Biden nominates two prominent Indian-American doctors to key roles

Washington: US President Joe Biden has nominated a prominent Indian-American physician and a surgeon to serve in key roles in his administration. By Lalit K Jha

FGN10 VIRUS-DELTA-WHO Spread of COVID-19's Delta variant will substantially up cases, put pressure on healthcare: WHO

United Nations/Geneva: The increased transmissibility associated with the COVID-19's Delta variant is likely to substantially increase cases and put a greater pressure on healthcare systems, particularly in the contexts of low vaccine coverage, the WHO has warned. By Yoshita Singh

FGN5 UN-AFGHAN-REFUGEES Estimated 2,70,000 Afghans newly displaced since Jan due to violence, insecurity: UN

United Nations: An estimated 2,70,000 Afghans have been newly displaced since January due to insecurity and violence, the UN refugee agency has said, warning of a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as security concerns grow over Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a large number of areas and the US troop withdrawal from the war-torn country. By Yoshita Singh

FGN3 US-INDIA-VACCINE Unable to send Covid vaccines as India needs time to review its legal provisions: US

Washington: The United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.

By Lalit K Jha.

