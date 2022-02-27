Washington, Feb 27 (PTI) In a major move aimed to cripple Russia's economy, the US along with its key allies, including EU and the UK, have decided to disconnect key sanctioned Russian banks from the global financial system SWIFT and impose restrictive measures on its central bank in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. By Lalit K Jha

Also Read | Russia Says Armed Forces Hit 975 Ukrainian Military Infrastructure Objects.

FGN24 US-INDIA-RUSSIA-SENATOR Disappointing: Top Republican senator on India's abstention on UNSC resolution against Russia

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Rejects Belarus as Location for Peace Talks.

Washington: Top Republican Senator John Cornyn has expressed disappointment over India abstaining from the vote on a UNSC resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, alleging that New Delhi has avoided publicly denouncing Moscow while it tries to balance its strategic relationship with Russia.By Lalit K Jha

FGN41 UKRAINE-NUCLEAR-IAEA IAEA calls on all parties to refrain from actions that threatens safety of Ukraine's nuclear power plants

Vienna: The UN's nuclear watchdog has called on all parties to refrain from any actions that could threaten the safety and security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine amid an intensified Russian military offensive in its capital Kyiv and other areas.

FGN38 US-INDIA-VISA US waives in-person interview requirements for many visa applicants in India through December 31: senior American diplomat

Washington: The United States has waived in-person interview requirements for many visa applicants, including students and workers, at its diplomatic missions in India through December 31 this year, a senior American diplomat has told Indian community leaders. By Lalit K Jha

FGN51 UN-UKRAINE-REFUGEE UN: More than 200,000 have fled Ukraine

Geneva: The United Nations' refugee agency says the latest count of Ukrainians arriving in neighbouring countries now exceeds 200,000. (AP)

FGN53 UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY-RUSSIA Ukraine calls for Russia to lose UN Security Council seat

Kyiv: Ukraine's president says Russia should be thrown out of the United Nations Security Council following its invasion of his country.

FGN57 RUSSIA- UKRAINE-3RDLD INVASION Russians enter Ukraine's 2nd-largest city, advance on ports (Eds: Updates to combines Zelenskyy calling for Russia to be thrown out of Security Council)

Kyiv: Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south on Sunday, advances that appeared to make a new phase of Russia's invasion following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country. (AP)

FGN59 RUSSIA-UKRAINE-LATEST 4 Belgium closes airspace to Russian airlines

Brussels, Feb 27 (AP) Belgium is joining a growing list of countries closing their airspace to Russian airlines as the West ramps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine. (AP)

FGN31 CHINA-SATELLITES China's new-generation rocket launches 22 satellites into space

Beijing: China's new Long March-8 rocket placed 22 satellites in space on Sunday, setting a domestic record for the most spacecraft launched by a single rocket. By K J M Varma

FGN29 SKOREA-NKOREA-3RDLD PROJECTILE North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing

Seoul: North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests following a monthlong hiatus and as the United States and its allies are focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.By Hyung-Jin Kim and Mari Yamaguchi

FGN60 GERMANY-ARMS-LD FUND Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund

Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that Germany is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2 percent of GDP.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)