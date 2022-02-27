Moscow, February 27: The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 975 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects since the start of operations, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

Russia continued its strike against Ukraine's military infrastructure on Saturday using air and sea-launched cruise missiles, Konashenkov told a regular briefing, reiterating that the Russian military takes all measures to ensure the safety of civilians, Xinhua news agency reported. Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine Moves ICJ Against Russia; Special UNSC Session on Ukraine to be Held At 1:30 AM IST on February 28.

The Russian armed forces have completely blockaded the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk in southern Ukraine, he said. He added that a total of 471 Ukrainian service members have been detained and will be sent to their families after paperwork.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).