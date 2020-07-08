Kathmandu, Jul 8 (PTI) A crucial meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to decide the political future of beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was once again deferred on Wednesday till Friday to allow more time for the top leaders to reach a power-sharing deal amid the heightened intra-party rift and his anti-India remarks.

FGN14 US-WHO-3RDLD WITHDRAWAL

Also Read | Asia Cup 2020 Cancelled Over COVID-19 Crisis, Announces BCCI President Sourav Ganguly: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

US formally notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO

Washington, Jul 8 (PTI) The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, breaking off ties with the global health body amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address India Global Week at 1:30 PM on July 9, to Discuss Opportunities of Economic Revival Post COVID-19 With World Leaders.

FGN24 CHINA-US-WHO-LD REAX

China slams US for pulling out of WHO

Beijing: China on Wednesday slammed the US decision to withdraw from the WHO as yet another example of Washington upholding "unilateralism" and defended the UN body for coordinating the global response to COVID-19, as it geared up for a visit by the health agency's experts to probe the origin of the coronavirus.

FGN23 UK-MALLYA

Indian banks pursue Mallya bankruptcy order in UK court

London: A consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) are pursuing their bankruptcy order against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya in the High Court in England, as they seek to establish that any settlement offer made by him is now “dead in the water”.

FGN15 PAK-COURT-TEMPLE

Pak court rejects petitions challenging construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad Islamabad: A Pakistani court has dismissed three identical petitions challenging the construction of the first Hindu temple in the country's capital.

FGN14 US-WHO-3RDLD WITHDRAWAL

US formally notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO

Washington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, breaking off ties with the global health body amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic.

FGN18 CHINA-HK-OFFICE

China opens security office in Hong Kong to implement controversial law; foreign firms concerned

Beijing/Hong Kong: China on Wednesday opened its first office in Hong Kong to implement the controversial national security law, a move which is expected to impact the hundreds of foreign firms which are concerned over the vague language used in the legislation and its implications.

FGN13 UN-DRAFT-INDIA-PRIORITIES

India's UNSC priorities find ‘resonance' in declaration to commemorate UN's 75th anniversary

United Nations: India's priorities for its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council has found “resonance” in a draft declaration finalised to commemorate the global body's 75th anniversary, echoing New Delhi's calls for a strong mandate against terrorism, reformed multilateralism and inclusive development. FGN11 UN-INDIA-PAK Pak must introspect why it's universally acknowledged as 'epicentre' of terrorism: India at UN United Nations: Hitting out at Pakistan for peddling “false narratives” against it, India has asked Islamabad that it must introspect about why it is universally acknowledged as the "international epicentre" of terrorism and the “best safe haven for terrorists.”

FGN9 US-CHINA-LD TIBET US announces new visa restrictions on China over access to Tibet Washington: The US has announced new visa bans on senior Chinese officials involved in restricting access to foreigners to the sensitive region of Tibet and reaffirmed its support for "meaningful autonomy" for Tibetans, opening another point of friction amid tense relations between Washington and Beijing.

FGN6 US-STUDENTS-2NDLD REAX

Trump admin's policy change on global students misguided: US varsities, lawmakers

Washington: Several Congressmen and top American educational institutions decried the Trump administration's policy change that will require international students in the US with an F-1 visa to take at least one in-person course or else face the prospect of deportation.

FGN26 US-HARVARD-STUDENT-GUIDELINE

Harvard, MIT sue US immigration authorities over new rule for foreign students: report New York: Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have sued the Department of Homeland Security and the federal immigration agency over new guidelines barring foreign students from remaining in America if their universities switched to online-only classes in the Fall.

FGN27 UK-SUNAK-JOBS

Rishi Sunak offers furlough bonus, dine-out discounts to save jobs

London: UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced a 'mini-budget' that includes a bonus scheme for employers who bring furloughed or forced leave staff back to work as part of a major drive to save jobs hit by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

FGN30 UK-WRITERS-LETTER

Rushdie, Rowling among 150 artists, activists to raise 'illiberalism' concerns London: Acclaimed authors such as Salman Rushdie, J K Rowling and Margaret Atwood are among around 150 writers, artists and activists to sign an open letter, warning against the rise of "forces of illiberalism" impacting free speech.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)