Washington, Dec 9 (PTI) India's weapons procurement from the United States jumped from a meagre USD 6.2 million to a whopping USD 3.4 billion in the final year of the Donald Trump's administration, according to official data.

Mount Everest's joint measurement marks new milestone in ties with Nepal: China

Beijing: China on Wednesday termed its joint efforts with Nepal to measure Mount Everest's height as a new milestone for the burgeoning friendship between the two countries, with its official media saying it is a crucial step towards solving few remaining bilateral disputes. By K J M Varma

Violation of religious freedom in Pak by govt; in India, much of it's communal violence:US diplomat

Washington: The violation of religious freedom in Pakistan is done by the government, while in India, much of it is communal violence, a top American diplomat has said, explaining why Islamabad, and not New Delhi, has been designated as a country of particular concern by the US. By Lalit K Jha

Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days of his administration

Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has said that in the first 100 days of his administration, he would mandate everyone to wear a mask, ensure 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations and reopen the majority of schools as he assured Americans that his "crisis-tested" team of experts will deliver better healthcare and revive the economy. By Lalit K Jha

Indian-American Dr Murthy to serve again as Surgeon General of US: Biden

Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Dr Vivek Murthy as his Surgeon General, exuding confidence that the renowned Indian-American physician will be a key voice on his response to the coronavirus pandemic to restore public trust and faith in science and medicine. By Lalit K Jha

Biden nominates retired Army general Lloyd Austin to lead Pentagon

Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has announced retired Army general Lloyd J Austin as his nomination for Defence Secretary. By Lalit K Jha

Pak determines price of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses in Peshawar

Peshawar: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has determined the price of the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in the heart of this city at Rs 80,56,000 and Rs 1,50,00,000 respectively.

