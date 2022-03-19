Washington/Beijing, Mar 19 (PTI) US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that there would be "implications and consequences" for Beijing if it chose to provide direct "material support" to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine and increasing attacks on civilians, the White House has said.

Ukraine's leader warns war will cost Russia for generations

Kyiv: Ukraine's president said Russia is trying to starve his country's cities into submission but warned Saturday that continuing the invasion would exact a toll on Russia for “generations." The remarks came after Moscow held a mass rally in support of its bogged-down forces. (AP)

Pak military not taking sides in current political crisis: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Leader of Opposition in Pakistan's Parliament Shehbaz Sharif believes that the powerful military establishment is not taking sides in the current political crisis in the country in the wake of a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

China reports first COVID-19 deaths in more than a year; to stick to zero case policy

Beijing: China on Saturday reported two COVID-19 deaths, the first since January 2021, amid a spike in the coronavirus cases prompting authorities to rule out relaxing the much-criticised "dynamic zero-COVID" policy of restricting international travel to control the latest outbreak.

Japan to offer India USD 42bn in investments during Kishida's visit: Report

Tokyo, Mar 19 (PTI) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen (USD 42 billion) in India over the next five years during his visit to the country on Saturday, according to a media report.

US President Biden nominates Indian-American diplomat Puneet Talwar as his envoy to Morocco

Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-origin diplomat Puneet Talwar as the country's ambassador to Morocco, the second such nomination of an Indian-American in a week. (AP)

