London, May 6 (PTI) Indian-owned companies operating in the UK have multiplied in the past year, up from 850 to 900, with a corresponding hike in revenues and job creation figures, according to latest research released here.

FGN53: ISRAEL-5THLD ATTACK

Israeli security forces launch massive search for two Palestinians who killed 3 in mass stabbing

Tel Aviv: Israeli security forces on Friday launched a massive manhunt for two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a stabbing rampage that killed three Israelis in the predominantly ultra-orthodox town of Elad on Israel's Independence Day, the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks.

FGN40: UK-COUNCIL-LD POLLS

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose key seats in London polls

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led Conservative Party on Friday suffered some key losses in the local elections after the Opposition Labour won some of the traditional Tory strongholds in London.

FGN49: NEPAL-KANCHENJUNGA-INDIAN

Indian climber dies while trying to scale Mt. Kanchenjunga in Nepal

Kathmandu: A 52 year-old Indian climber died while ascending the peak of Mt Kanchenjunga in Nepal, according to the organiser of the expedition.

FGN55: VIRUS-CHINA

China in overdrive to stamp out COVID-19 ahead of key Communist Party meet

Beijing: China has stepped up its COVID-19 control measures with two international sporting events being cancelled, number of high-risk transmission zones being increased and Beijing ordering three-day continuous testing for 21 million of its residents, ahead of the key ruling Communist Party's Congress where President Xi Jinping is expected to get a rare third term in office.

FGN33: US-WHITE HOUSE-LD PRESS SECRETARY

Karine Jean-Pierre to become the 1st Black White House Press Secretary

Washington: Karine Jean-Pierre will be the new White House Press Secretary, President Joe Biden has announced, becoming the first Black and openly gay person to hold the high-profile job.

FGN30: LANKA-ECONOMY-TAXPAYERS

Sri Lanka lost around 1 million taxpayers since 2019 tax cuts, says finance minister Sabry

Colombo: Sri Lanka lost around 1 million taxpayers in the last two years after the Gotabaya Rajapaksa regime announced sweeping tax cuts in 2019 in its bid to spur growth, Finance Minister Ali Sabry has revealed, as the island nation faced an unprecedented economic crisis.

FGN29: LANKA-PROTESTS

Sri Lanka crippled by strike by trade unions demanding resignation of Rajapaksa government

Colombo: The trade unions in Sri Lanka on Friday launched a crippling island-wide strike to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over its inability to tackle the economic meltdown which has caused unprecedented hardships to the public.

FGN24: PAK-INDIA-DELIMITATION

Pakistan rejects Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission report

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foriegn Ministry has summoned India's Charge d'Affaires here and handed a demarche conveying Islamabad's categorical rejection of the Delimitation Commission report.

FGN50: SPACEX-2NDLD SATELLITES

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites

Cape Canaveral (US): SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest stretch yet for Elon Musk's taxi service.

FGN48: UKRAINE-WAR-MARIUPOL-EVACUATION

Ukraine says more civilians rescued from Mariupol steelworks

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine): More civilians have been rescued from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol, a Ukrainian official said Friday, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port city.

FGN9: US-VIRUS-J&J-LD VACCINE

FDA restricts J&J's COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

Washington: US regulators have strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to the ongoing risk of rare but serious blood clots. PTI

